Fire at AutoZone store tears through strip mall in Hollywood

A fire at an AutoZone store in Hollywood was knocked down after burning multiple businesses.

The fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. Saturday at a strip mall located on the 1306 block of N. Highland Avenue, according to LAFD.

It took 124 firefighters a little more than two hours to extinguish the flames that began at the automotive parts store. Two businesses nearby, Fat Sal's Deli and Sushi Ajito, were also heavily damaged by the flames.

Highland Avenue between DeLongpre Avenue and Lexington Avenue was closed in both directions. Fountain Avenue was also fully closed.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.