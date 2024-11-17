Hollywood

Fire at AutoZone store tears through strip mall in Hollywood

Two neighboring businesses were also damaged by the fire.

By Missael Soto

Newschopper4

A fire at an AutoZone store in Hollywood was knocked down after burning multiple businesses.

The fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. Saturday at a strip mall located on the 1306 block of N. Highland Avenue, according to LAFD.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

It took 124 firefighters a little more than two hours to extinguish the flames that began at the automotive parts store. Two businesses nearby, Fat Sal's Deli and Sushi Ajito, were also heavily damaged by the flames.

Highland Avenue between DeLongpre Avenue and Lexington Avenue was closed in both directions. Fountain Avenue was also fully closed.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Hollywood
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us