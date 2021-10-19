Fire at Commercial Building in Canoga Park Leaves 2 Dead, 2 Hospitalized

Charred human remains were found Tuesday in the rubble of a Canoga Park commercial building that housed an apparent drug-processing operation and erupted into flames Monday, while fire officials confirmed that another man who was burned in the blaze died at a hospital.

Firefighters sent to the 8400 block of North Canoga Avenue about 12:20 p.m. Monday extinguished the flames in an hour and 15 minutes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Paramedics sent to the scene took three men to a hospital with burns. A 28-year-old man died at the hospital, according to Brian Humphrey of the LAFD. The man's name was withheld pending notification of his relatives.

A man in his 30s remained hospitalized on Tuesday morning in critical condition, and another man remained hospitalized in serious condition, Humphrey said.

On Tuesday morning, firefighters sifting through the rubble in the building discovered human remains believed to be those of an adult, possibly a male, Humphrey said. Information on that person's identity was not known.

The building apparently housed an operation involved in the processing of a product thought to be marijuana or hashish, Humphrey said.

Some explosions were reported from inside the single-story building as the flames raged and sent a thick plume of black smoke into the air, according to the LAFD. About 150 firefighters fought the blaze, transitioning into a defensive operation that prevented the flames from spreading to other buildings.