Fire breaks out in downtown LA parking lot damaging several LA County vehicles

Firefighter crews battled a fire at a downtown LA parking lot where multiple LA County vehicles were engulfed in flames Wednesday morning.
Reports of the fire came around 1 a.m. at a county parking lot on Spring Street near 2nd Avenue.
When firefighters arrived they found multiple vehicles severely damaged and melted.
Arson investigators were called to the scene to begin investigating what the cause of the fire was. No injuries were reported.
