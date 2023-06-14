LA County

Fire breaks out in downtown LA parking lot damaging several LA County vehicles

Several LA County vehicles destroyed after fire.

By Lauren Coronado

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighter crews battled a fire at a downtown LA parking lot where multiple LA County vehicles were engulfed in flames Wednesday morning.

Reports of the fire came around 1 a.m. at a county parking lot on Spring Street near 2nd Avenue.

When firefighters arrived they found multiple vehicles severely damaged and melted.

Arson investigators were called to the scene to begin investigating what the cause of the fire was. No injuries were reported.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

LA County
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us