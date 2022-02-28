fire

Fire Burns Sherman Oaks House

The house appeared to be under renovation and was not occupied, the LAFD reported.

By City News Service and Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

A fire was burning Monday in a house in Sherman Oaks.

Firefighters were sent to the 5400 block of North Nagle Avenue at 5:39 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

Smoke from the blaze could be seen from miles, as the large house continued to burn around 6:20 a.m.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in an hour and 12 minutes, according to the LAFD.

The house appeared to be either newly built or under renovation and was not occupied, the LAFD reported. Firefighters did not believe any potential victims were inside as they battled the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

