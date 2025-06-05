Kern County

Fire burns 133 acres near 5 Freeway in Kern County

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Firefighters are battling flames in Kern County Thursday morning as a fire burns over 130 acres. 

The fire was reported at around midnight and started at about four acres, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

Dubbed the Fort Fire, the vegetation fire prompted evacuation warnings for:

  • North of Temescal Drive and Digier Road
  • South of the Golden State Freeway
  • East of Grapevine Road
  • West of the Golden State Freeway 

At around 3:51, the fire was reported at a little over 133 acres. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

