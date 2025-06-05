Fire burns a home, businesses in South LA

An investigation is underway to determine what sparked a fire in South Los Angeles that damaged a home and at least three businesses Thursday morning.

The fire was reported on West Slauson Avenue shortly after 2 a.m.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A group of about 100 firefighters were able to contain the flames quickly and no injuries have been reported.

Arson investigators are on the scene working to determine what caused the fire.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

One witness said he heard sounds like thunder coming from the fire.

The fire spread quickly, damaging a home, a cabinet business, a floral shop and an upholstery shop.

It is not clear how many people were inside the home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.