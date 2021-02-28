malibu

Fire Burns About Four Acres in Malibu

Las Virgenes Road and Malibu Canyon Road remain closed from Mulholland Highway.

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters stopped the forward progress of a fire Sunday that charred about four acres of brush in Malibu. 

Dispatched at 4:24 a.m. to the area of Malibu Canyon and Malibu Knolls roads, firefighters halted the forward progress of the fire at 5:43 a.m., according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher. 

The California Highway Patrol issued a traffic advisory a little after 6 a.m. closing Malibu Canyon Road at Piuma Road for an unknown duration due to the fire. 

An advisory issued at about 5:45 a.m. closing Pacific Coast Highway, between Corral Canyon to Carbon Canyon roads, and Malibu Canyon Road from Pacific Coast Highway to Piuma Road, was lifted at about 6:50 a.m., the sheriff's Lost Hills/Malibu station reported, adding that Las Virgenes Road and Malibu Canyon Road remain closed from Mulholland Highway.

First Alert Forecast Feb 25

Powerful and Damaging Wind Gusts to Peak This Morning

coronavirus 55 mins ago

Covid Vaccine for Elementary School Children Likely Coming in Early 2022, Fauci Says

North Hollywood 2 hours ago

From the Archives: The 1997 North Hollywood Shootout

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.
Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

malibufireMALIBU CANYON
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Black History Month NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us