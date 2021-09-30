El Sereno

Fire Burns at El Sereno Warehouse Near Cal State LA

By Heather Navarro

A fire erupted in a warehouse in El Sereno Thursday afternoon amid high temperatures.

The fire was first reported around 5:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of E Alhambra Ave.

Some 84 firefighters were assigned to battle the blaze. LA City and LA County firefighters had joined forces to stop forward progress on the fire.

It wasn't immediately clear how it got started, or if anyone was injured.

Embers from the blaze started smaller fires near the larger fire.

A large warehouse fire continues to burn near Cal State LA Sept. 30, 2021. 

Valley Boulevard was shut down, and the 10 Freeway was getting backed up.

It was the second commercial blaze of the afternoon, with one sending smoke in the air above Carson.

