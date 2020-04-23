Arlington Heights

Fire Burns at Least Nine Vehicles, Then Spreads to Nearby Homes

The fire in Arlington Heights broke out early Thursday in a garage area near an apartment

Fire damaged vehicles and burned an apartment building Thursday April 23, 2020 in the Arlington Heights area.

At least nine vehicles were damaged Thursday morning when fire tore through garages and spread to a nearby. apartment building in Los Angeles’ Arlington Heights area. 

The fire was reported at about 5 a.m. in the 1300 block of Second Avenue in the community west of downtown Los Angeles. The initial report indicated one vehicle was on fire.

Firefighters arrived to find at least nine vehicles on fire with flames spreading to the two other buildings. 

The fire was knocked down at about 5:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported. Details about a cause of the fire were not immediately available. 

