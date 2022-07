Dozens of firefighters are battling a fire near Hesperia that has damaged at least three homes on Friday.

In a Tweet by Cal Fire San Bernardino Units, they said the fire had grown between 40-50 acres and three structures were destroyed.

San Bernardino County Sheriff said that they were working on a standoff when the fire began, however they are still investigating the cause.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.