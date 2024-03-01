Fire burns at strip mall in South Gate

A fire is burning Friday morning at a strip mall in South Gate.

The fire was reported at about 7 a.m. near Firestone Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue. Firefighters were attacking the fire from the building's roof and on the ground.

Video from NewsChopper4 showed flames and smoke rising from parts of the roof that were ventilated by firefighters. Buildings at the strip mall included a check cashing business and laundromat.

Details about how the fire started were not available. No injuries were reported.