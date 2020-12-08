Fire Burns Building in Historic South-Central

A building was burning in the Historic South-Central area of Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon, next to lanes of the eastbound 10 Freeway.

The fire began burning around 4:30 p.m. at Washington Blvd. and San Pedro St.

A vacant building fire in South LA is slowing traffic on the EB 10 Freeway. https://t.co/irgnT7L8tw pic.twitter.com/pSIACeFRNn — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) December 9, 2020

Heavy smoke was seen from the vacant one-story commercial building believed to house movie props, according to the LA Fire Department.

Traffic was already appearing to slow on the 10 Freeway next to the blaze, with traffic down to one lane.

More than 100 firefighters were battling the blaze. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

By 5:40 p.m., the fire was extinguished.