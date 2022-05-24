Los Alamitos

Fire Burns Commercial Building in Los Alamitos

The one-story commercial building was fully engulfed in flames around 5:45 a.m., and the Orange County Fire Authority classified the blaze as a 2nd-alarm fire.

By Maggie More

NBC Universal, Inc.

Smoke and flames were visible for miles around a structure fire in Los Alamitos, as firefighters battled the fire in an unidentified warehouse business early Tuesday morning.

The one-story commercial building was fully engulfed in flames around 5:45 a.m., and the Orange County Fire Authority classified the blaze as a 2nd-alarm fire.

NewsChopper4 had eyes on the fire just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

It was not immediately clear which business had caught fire.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The OCFA had three major streams of water on the business as they worked in the defensive mode on the business.

California Wildfires 19 hours ago

Firefighters Protect Diamond Bar Neighborhood From Brush Fire

san bernardino national forest May 22

Brush Fire Burns 15 Acres in San Bernardino National Forest

Hollywood May 23

Loved Ones of Hollywood Studio Fire Victim Demand Answers

The fire was a few miles from Los Alamitos Elementary. The school was not in any danger from the fire at the business, but police and fire presence was heavy in the area as parents prepared to take their children to school.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Los AlamitosOrange County Fire
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us