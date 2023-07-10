paramount

Fire burns for 4 hours at medical supplies warehouse in Paramount

Thick smoke billowed from the storage warehouse in 7500 block of East Rosecrans Avenue.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Lauren Coronado

A fire at a Paramount commercial building burned for four hours early Monday, but firefighters prevented flames from spreading to nearby businesses.

The fire was reported around 12:30 a.m. in a 40,000-square-foot building in the 7500 block of East Rosecrans Avenue. Firefighters took up positions outside the burning building as flames shot through the roof and a large cloud of black smoke formed over the southern Los Angeles County community.

Medical supplies, including masks and sanitizer, were being stored in the warehouse.

It was not immediately clear how the fire started.

The fire was reported out at 4:45 a.m.

