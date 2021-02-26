Compton

Early Morning Fire in Compton Industrial Area Spreads Into Bus Yard

Smoke and flames could be seen early Friday for miles around Compton.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A fire that started early Friday in an industrial area burned for more than two hours and spread to a nearby bus yard as a thick smoke cloud rose over Compton.

The fire started around 4:45 a.m. near Santa Fe Avenue and Banning Street. Wooden pallets, utility poles and several structures burned as flames spread to a nearby bus yard.

A fire broke our in an industrial area of Compton early Friday Feb. 26, 2021.

At least four busses appeared to have burned.

Many residents awoke to the odor of smoke as it billowed in a thick column over Compton. Smoke could be seen from miles around, including about 40 miles away in Malibu.

"You see it in the movies, but when it happens in real life you're like, 'What do I do,'" said a resident whose family owns a business in the area. "It's devastating.

"I'm glad everyone is ok. Everyone I know is out here."

No injuries were reported. No homes were immediately threatened, but power outages affected about 160 customers.

It was not immediately clear what business was burning.

Jesus Madrigal, whose brother owns a pallet business in the area, said the fire apparently started at a nearby mattress business. He rushed to the site after receiving an early morning phone call.

“Everything was on fire,” Madrigal said. “It was incredible.”

Nearby streets were closed.

This article tagged under:

Comptonfire
