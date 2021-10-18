Three Injured in Fire at Canoga Park Commercial Building

Three men suffered severe burns in a fire Monday afternoon at a commercial building in Canoga Park.

Two of the men were in critical condition, the fire department said. The third individual was in serious condition.

Smoke could be seen for miles around as it billowed from the one-story building, which firefighters said appears to be a marijuana grow operation. The fire was reported at about 12:30 p.m. in the 8400 block of North Canoga Avenue.

"The name and nature of the business(es) involved within the one damaged structure, and their legal status to operate, has yet to be determined," the LAFD said in a statement.

Los Angeles firefighter-paramedics returning from an emergency in an ambulance were the first to report flames. Explosions could be hearing coming from inside the building, firefighters said.

At least part of the building's roof collapsed and fire crews were in defensive mode, fighting flames from outside the building and attempting to prevent them from spreading to nearby businesses. Firefighters on at least four ladder trucks were dousing the fire with water.

The fire was extinguished in about 75 minutes, the LAFD said.

Canoga Avenue was closed between Roscoe Boulevard and Parthenia Street.