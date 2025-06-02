Palms

Fire-caused explosion leads to downed lines in Palms, traffic affected on I-10

No injuries were immediately reported.

By City News Service

A fire that started in a two-story commercial building Sunday caused an explosion that led to downed power lines and exposed vegetation by a freeway in Palms.

The fire was reported in the outbuilding of an auto business in the 3300 block of South Livonia Avenue, near the 10 Freeway, around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The explosion was believed to be connected to vehicles, possibly due to magnesium components, according to the department.

Flames then spread to the brush adjacent to the freeway, creating smoky conditions. Responding engines shut down parts of eastbound freeway traffic and slowed down westbound traffic.

Seven dozen LAFD firefighters with at least two engines from the Culver City Fire Department knocked down the flames in an operation of under 45 minutes.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power was notified about downed power lines.

No injuries were immediately reported.

