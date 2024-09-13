LAFD

Fire at Chinatown apartment building leaves residents displaced

A team of 130 firefighters worked to extinguish the flames in about an hour and a half.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Residents were left displaced after a fire tore through an apartment complex in Chinatown Friday morning. 

The fire started at around 3:45 a.m. in an apartment building that was under construction and then spread to other buildings that were occupied by residents. 

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the fire on the 800 block of Bunker Hill Avenue. 

“There is damage to the three buildings on the south and west side, the extent of which is still being assessed,” LAFD said.

A team of 130 firefighters worked to extinguish the flames in about an hour and a half.

Four people, including a firefighter were injured in the fire. At least 10 people were left displaced due to the fire, LAFD said.

Neighbors tell NBC4 that they believe homeless encampments are responsible for the fire. 

The Red Cross was also on scene to assist the fire department. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

