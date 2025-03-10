Downtown Los Angeles

Fire crews battle two-story building fire in MacArthur Park

The start of the fire is still under investigation.

By Missael Soto

Firefighters were battling a commercial fire on Sunday in the Westlake MacArthur Park area.

The blaze broke out around 6:35 p.m. at a two-story building on the 600 block of south Carondelet Street, according to Margaret Stewart with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Fire and heavy smoke were seen coming from the 2nd floor and the attic of the building.

