Fire crews respond to hazmat report at UCLA

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Firefighters responded to UCLA early Tuesday after a hazardous materials report at a building on the Westwood campus. 

NewsChopper4 was over the scene, where fire trucks and UCLA police were seen near Franz Hall, an academic building on the east side of the campus. 

Firefighters were seen along the top floor of the building. 

It was not clear what led to the hazmat call. No further details were immediately available. 

The UCLA Police Department later gave an "all clear," indicating emergency crews were leaving the area. One side of the building remained closed Tuesday morning.

