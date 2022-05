Fire crews were sifting through rubble of a partially collapsed building in Temple City, fire officials said.

The call came in just after 4 p.m. in the 9400 block of East Las Tunas Drive in Temple City.

People could be seen walking out of the building in the one story strip mall collapsed.

Six people were inside the building, five in a salon and one in a cleaners, officials said. They could get out, they added.

There were no injuries reported.