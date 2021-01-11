Fire Damages Apartment Building in Marina del Rey

A fire damaged an apartment building in Marina del Rey Monday, and one person was taken to a hospital.

The blaze was reported about 9:35 a.m. on the second floor of the three-story building in the 4100 block of Via Marina, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which reported that one patient was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries.

The fire, which was contained to one unit, was extinguished at 10:15 a.m. The cause was under investigation.