Marina del Rey

Fire Damages Apartment Building in Marina del Rey

By City News Service

Citizen App

A fire damaged an apartment building in Marina del Rey Monday, and one person was taken to a hospital.

The blaze was reported about 9:35 a.m. on the second floor of the three-story building in the 4100 block of Via Marina, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which reported that one patient was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries.

The fire, which was contained to one unit, was extinguished at 10:15 a.m. The cause was under investigation.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Marina del Rey
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us