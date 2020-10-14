Boyle Heights

Fire Damages Boyle Heights Commercial Building, Marijuana Grow Discovered

A department Hazmat team was sent to the scene due to the discovery of bottles of unknown chemicals and gases inside the building, according to LAFD.

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A marijuana grow operation was discovered Wednesday morning inside a commercial building in Boyle Heights where a fire burned for 54 minutes before being extinguished by firefighters.

Crews arrived at 3529 E. Olympic Blvd. at 2:40 a.m. and found fire burning through the roof of the 50-foot-by-50-foot building. Firefighters made their way inside and encountered heavy smoke with very little visibility, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters discovered a marijuana grow operation in the building and a large air conditioning unit had fallen through the roof, Stewart said.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Inglewood 39 mins ago

Car Slams Into Building in Suspected DUI Crash in Inglewood

Freeway Crash 5 hours ago

Big Rig Crash Shuts Down Portion of 101 Freeway in Tarzana

A department Hazmat team was sent to the scene due to the discovery of bottles of unknown chemicals and gases inside the building, she said.

A total of 93 firefighters extinguished the flames in 54 minutes and a knockdown was called at 3:34 a.m., Stewart said.

No injuries were reported. Arson investigators were called to the scene per department protocol.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Boyle HeightsfireMarijuana Grow
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us