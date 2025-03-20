Fire damages former location of the Pacific Dining Car restaurant in Westlake

A fire damaged a vacant two-story office building in Westlake on Thursday, which was once the location of the historic Pacific Dining Car restaurant, authorities said.

Firefighters dispatched at 6:53 a.m to 1310 W. 6th St. had the blaze out within 45 minutes of their arrival, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

Fire companies at the scene made entry into a restaurant identified as the historic Pacific Dining Car, confirming that the bulk of the fire was in the attic and roof of that structure.

The Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety were dispatched to the location to assess structural integrity and safety concerns of the building.

No occupants have been found and no injuries have been reported.

A cause of the fire was under investigation.