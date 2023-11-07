Fire damages historic hangar at former Tustin Air Base in Orange County

Fire damaged a historic hangar early Tuesday at the former Tustin Air Base in Orange County.

The fire was reported at about 1:30 a.m. near Valencia Avenue and Armstrong Road, where flames were shooting through the roof of the towering wooden hangar. Parts of the roof feel to the ground, and firefighters took up positions outside the hanger due to the threat of collapse.

The fire authority called in a helicopter to help fight the fire.

Details about a cause were not immediately avialable. No injuries were reported.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

A news conference was scheduled for 7 a.m.

The fire is in hangars that once housed blimps used in World War II. They stand 17 stories high, are over 1,000 feet long and 300 feet wide. They were, and still are, two of the largest wooden structures ever built, according to the website Tustin Hangars.

The historic hangars have been featured in television and films, including "JAG," "The X Files," "Austin Powers," "Pearl Harbor" and "Star Trek."