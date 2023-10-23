Fire damages vacant commercial building in Hollywood area

A fire damaged a vacant commercial building Monday in the East Hollywood area.

Firefighters sent to the 1400 block of North New Hampshire Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. extinguished the flames in about an hour, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire damaged a two-story building that formerly housed a hotel, Stewart said.

“Firefighters faced a heavily boarded up entry into and up to the involved area which caused a delay in reaching the seat of the fire,” Stewart said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“Once crews reached the two involved units in the corner of the building, they were able to conduct an effective fire attack and extinguished the fire with one hour on the incident clock,'' Stewart said.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.