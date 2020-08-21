Fire Danger Concerns Prompt Weekend Closure of Millard Canyon Campground

The Angeles National Forest is temporarily closing weekend access to Millard Canyon Campground, starting Saturday, due to heightened public safety concerns related to the Lake and Ranch 2 fires, authorities said Friday.

The Chaney Trail gate will also be temporarily locked on weekends, according to the U.S. Forest Service, which noted that the fire danger level in the Angeles National Forest is currently elevated to "Extreme." The weekend closures "will remain in effect until the current high fire danger decreases or the mitigation measure is no longer needed.''

The temporary closure of the campground is currently limited to Saturdays and Sundays -- "when high visitor volume produces the greatest fire risk,'' the Forest Service reported."Weekday access will remain open, Monday through Friday.''

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, as people seek outdoor activities that allow for social distancing, recreation areas across the Angeles National Forest have been experiencing exceptionally high numbers of visitors.

"In the Millard Canyon Campground, visitor vehicles continue to exceed available parking,'' a forest service statement said. "Vehicle congestion and illegal parking on the narrow mountain roads has resulted in constricted roadways that block access by emergency crews and limits public egress in an emergency.''

