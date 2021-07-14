Wildfires

Fire Danger Level Now ‘Extreme' in Angeles National Forest

The update comes just under a month after officials raised the fire danger level to "Very High" on June 16.

By Maggie More

The Bobcat Fire burns in Angeles National Forest.
Getty

On Wednesday, fire officials raised the Fire Danger Level in the Angeles National Forest and the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument to "Extreme," just under one month after raising the danger level to "Very High" on June 16.

"Fuel moistures on the forest are very dry, this condition combined with high temperatures support rapid fire spread," the U.S. Forest Service said in a statement.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.
NBCLA
Spring Fire in Angeles National Forest burn on April 5, 2021.

The Fire Danger Rating System is used nationwide by the U.S. Forest Service, to estimate the risk that a fire will start in a plant-filled area. The model looks at "fuels, weather, topography and risks" as danger factors.

Extreme is the second-highest danger level on the scale for the Angeles National Forest.

The "Low" danger level imposes the following restrictions:

  • No Fireworks
  • No shooting of tracer, armor piercing, steel core, or Teflon ammunition.
  • Welding, grinding, cutting and use of explosives only with proper permit.
  • Spark arrestors are required on off-highway vehicles, chainsaws, and other equipment.
  • Wood and charcoal fires in designated sites only, in agency-provided campfire rings and stoves.
  • Gas and petroleum jelly stoves only outside of designated sites with a valid California Campfire Permit.
  • Smoking in enclosed vehicles, developed recreation sites, or areas cleared 3-foot in diameter.

Under the "Extreme" danger level imposed Wednesday, visitors are not allowed to do any of the following, in addition to the restrictions at the "Low" danger level:

  • Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire, throughout the national forest and national monument.
  • Smoking. There is no smoking allowed anywhere in the forest.
  • Welding, or operating an acetylene or other torch with open flame.
  • Discharging a firearm, air rifle, or gas gun, except in the authorized public shooting ranges. A person with a valid permit for the Forest Service or hunting with a valid California hunting license may discharge a firearm according to their permit or license.

Wildfires 2 hours ago

More Than 60 Wildfires Burn Across Several Western States

Air Quality 22 hours ago

July 4 Festivities in 2021 Caused Worst Air Since Bobcat Fire

California Wildfires Jul 10

California Wildfire Advances as Heat Wave Blankets US West

"By restricting the use of fire throughout the forest, and increasing staffing levels, the objective is to reduce the potential of a catastrophic wildfire starting" said Angeles Forest Fire Chief, Robert Garcia.

As of June, Garcia said that the ongoing drought put fire conditions "a month or more ahead" of the conditions last year, when nearly 23% of the Angeles National Forest was impacted by major wildfires.

Also in 2020 was the Bobcat Fire, which burned through more than 180 square miles and some of the Angeles’ most beautiful wildlands. It is now the second most destructive fire in Los Angeles County to date, after the 2009 Station Fire, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

This article tagged under:

WildfiresAngeles National ForestFire DangerUS Forest Service
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us