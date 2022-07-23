LAFD

Fire Destroys Home in Glassell Park, One Person Dead

One person was found dead inside a home that was destroyed by a fire Saturday in Glassell Park.

By City News Service

One person was found dead Saturday inside a home destroyed by fire in Glassell Park, fire officials said.

The blaze at 2603 W. Crestmoore Place was reported at 9:50 a.m., according to spokeswoman Margaret Stewart of the LA Fire Department. The fire also damaged a second building, she added.

The department dispatched 35 firefighters to the scene and they extinguished the flames in 21 minutes, she said.

There was no immediate word on the gender or age of the victim, and officials said the cause of death will have to be determined by the coroner.

The victim's name will be withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

