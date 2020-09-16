Fire Destroys Roof of Dry Cleaning Business in Harvard Park

Fire destroyed the roof of a dry cleaning business early Wednesday in Harvard Park.

No injuries were reported during the overnight fire in the 1700 block of West Florence Avenue, just east of Western Avenue. The fire was reported at 5:20 a.m.

Firefighters faced heavy fire through the roof of the building and quickly transitioned into a defensive mode, battling the flames from the exterior. The fire was extinguished in an hour and 35 minutes.

A billboard above the business appeared on the verge of collapse.

The fire also damaged a historic pre-1933 theater building, and a

single-story house.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.