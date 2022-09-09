Veterans

Fire Destroys Tiny Shelters for Homeless Veterans on VA Campus in West LA

At least a dozen tiny shelters that provide temporary housing for veterans near the VA's services were damaged in the overnight fire.

By Staff Report

Fire destroys tiny shelters in West Los Angeles.
At least a dozen tiny shelters that provided temporary housing for military veterans were destroyed in a fire on the campus of the Veterans Administration in West Los Angeles.

The fire was reported just after midnight. At least nine other tiny shelters were damaged.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured or how the fire started.

Flames were extinguished in about 20 minutes.

Village for Vets and its partners provided 55 tiny shelters for homeless veterans on the campus off Wilshire Boulevard in West LA. The shelters provide temporary shelter near VA services and include bed and mattress, air conditioning and heating.

