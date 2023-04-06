fire

Fire Displaces at Least 37 People at Westlake Apartment Building

By City News Service

A tree fire that extended into a two-story apartment building in the Westlake area of Los Angeles forced about 37 people from their homes Thursday night.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the 1500 block of W. Cambria St. at 8:18 p.m. Thursday, where heavy fire was reported in the attic. 

The structure contained approximately seven units, according to LAFD spokesman Nicholas Prange, who said 74 firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 45 minutes.

Prange said fire fully consumed the attic, with partial involvement of the second floor, where firefighters prevented it from burning down into any first-floor units.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

