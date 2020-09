Towering flames ripped through a five-story housing complex under construction overnight in East Los Angeles.

There was reported at about 1 a.m. Wednesday near Rowan Avenue and First Street. No one was inside at the time, but nearby buildings were evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

A 62-unit complex for veterans was being built at the site, according to the fire department. ‘

Details about how the fire started were not immediately available.