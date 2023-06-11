Fire engulfs 5-story building in San Gabriel prompting evacuations

A group of neighbors in San Gabriel were ordered to evacuate in the middle of the night when a massive construction project caught fire near their homes Sunday morning.

Flames could be seen shooting from the 5-story building from miles away.

"In shock, in shock, disbelief," said George Robles, the contractor and president of Burrell Construction.

Robles is still trying to process all of the damage. His building is on Valley Boulevard near Del mar Avenue in San Gabriel. It was supposed to be a commercial space on the first floor and housing on the other four. It was just about six months from being completed.

"We were getting ready to stucco the building, dry walling on the inside, so it's so disastrous," Robles said.

The raging fire sparked around 3:30 a.m. and quickly spread throughout the building.

Chief Steve Wallace with the San Gabriel Fire Department says firefighters arrived within a minute and a half of the initial call for help.

"On their way out of the door actually saw flames from the top of the building shooting into the air," Wallace said.

Flames estimated to be more than 50 feet tall threatened homes and forced street closures nearby.

"There are several multi-family dwellings to the south of the structure. Those were evacuated and through the diligent work of the firefighters we were able to save those structures and repopulate the people into the houses," Wallace said.

No injuries were reported. A major cleanup operation is underway as investigators work to determine the cause of the fire.

"Disappointing, heartbreaking. We take a lot of passion in what we do," Robles said.