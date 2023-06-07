Lincoln Heights

Fire engulfs commercial building in Lincoln Heights

A fire at a commercial building in Lincoln Heights causes severe damage.

By Lauren Coronado

A fire has destroyed a building in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood near Dodger Stadium Wednesday morning.

Firefighters battling the flames thought they had it under control when the fire began to pick up again.

The fire broke out before 2 a.m. on North Sichel Street and Alhambra Avenue. According to authorities, about 116 firefighters responded and began working to contain the flames. The building appears to be a two-story commercial building that is used for event planning.

Gilbert Guzman who owns an apartment complex nearby was called by some of his tenants letting him know of the fire. They evacuated their building out of precaution.

"Well I was called that there was a huge fire and I asked them to send me some photos and it looked pretty big," Guzman said. "It was a lot bigger than I thought. You could see if from the freeway coming down here."

NBC4 spoke with fire authorities that said there are no air quality or water issues at this time.

No injuries have been reported.

