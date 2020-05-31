Fires, Looting Across Long Beach During Night of Upset

A large fire engulfed a men's clothing store late Sunday night.

The Men's Suit Outlet in the 600 block of Pine Avenue in Long Beach was on fire after hours of looting has taken place in the downtown area and other parts of the city.

Widespread looting was reported Sunday night in Long Beach as another day of unrest was marked in California.

As seen on NBC4 News on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

Widespread looting was reported at The Pike Outlets mall in Long Beach after 7 p.m. Multiple stores were targeted. Police established a presence at the mall with little impact on the looters, many of whom fled to getaway cars parked nearby.

Long Beach fire crews also responded to a CVS pharmacy at Long Beach Boulevard and Sixth Street. The store has apparently been looted and a fire set inside the building's entrance.

Officials said some California National Guard troops were expected in the city Sunday night, along with Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies, to help bring quiet to the city.

A business that appeared to have been looted earlier in the day was on fire at 10 p.m. Eliana Moreno reports for the NBC4 News on Sunday May 31, 2020.

This is a developing store. Refresh for updates.