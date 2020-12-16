chatsworth

Large Fire Erupts at Commercial Building in Chatsworth

By Shahan Ahmed

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Firefighters manned ladders as they battled a large fire that engulfed a commercial building in Chatsworth Wednesday night.

Crews responded to the fire in the 20100 block of West Sunburst Street around 10:03 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Newschopper4 was over the fire around 10:15 p.m., as at least one LAFD firefighter was spraying water on the conflagration from an elevated ladder.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

chatsworth
