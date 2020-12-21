Massive Fire Erupts at North Hollywood Commercial Structure

Firefighters battled a large structure fire in North Hollywood Monday night, with more than 100 Los Angeles firefighters assigned to the incident that was declared a "Major Emergency."

The fire was first reported around 9 p.m. in the 5400 block of North Tujunga Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire was "well developed" by 9:15 p.m., according to the LAFD.

Newschopper4 was over the flames and saw a big cloud of smoke around 9:25 p.m. Large flareups were being attacked by firefighters on tall ladders.

More than a dozen streams of water could be seen attacking the fire from all sides, with crews moving onto a neighboring building to shoot down at the stubborn flames.

Around 9:50 p.m., the LAFD called the fire a "Major Emergency" and said 109 firefighters were responding to the fire.

Around 10 p.m., firefighters appeared to have finally squashed the majority of the fire, though an orange glow was still visible and the fire was still being attacking by at least a half dozen water lines.

Soon after, the fire appeared to be under control, but Newschopper4 observed the neighboring city block was blacked out and appeared to be without power.

It was not immediately clear what led to the fire.