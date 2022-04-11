Fire Burns UPS Customer Center in Lancaster

A fire burned a building and several delivery trucks Monday at a UPS Customer Center in Lancaster.

The fire was burning in the 200 block of West Avenue L.

Video showed a large cloud of smoke rising from the area in the desert north of Los Angeles.

At least six delivery trucks appeared to be damaged in the fire. It was not immediately clear whether any packages were inside the trucks.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The fire was knocked down at about 10 a.m.

NBCLA has reached out to UPS for comment.