Firefighters work to put out flames at football field of a high school in Gardena

The Los Angeles County Fire Department is working to put out a fire at a football field in Gardena early Wednesday.
The fire was reported at around 5:35 a.m. at Junipero Serra High School.
It appeared to have started in the bleachers and quickly spread to the press box of the field.
No injuries have been reported. Details on what started the fire were not immediately available.
Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.