Fire in Downtown LA Building Declared Major Emergency

A fire that broke out in a downtown LA building shortly before noon Tuesday was declared a major emergency.

The fire was burning at 1581 E Industrial St. at a cold storage facility building, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Some with 117 LAFD firefighters were battling the blaze at the building that was said to be abandoned at the time.

As it edged near 1 p.m., it appeared crews had a handle on the fire.

It wasn't immediately clear what started the fire.