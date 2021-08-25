South Fire in Fontana Prompts Voluntary Evacuations

A wildfire erupted in San Bernardino County early Wednesday afternoon, prompting evacuations from the area as firefighters battled the flames.

As of 2:30 p.m., the South Fire blaze was burning at 10 acres, and was 0% contained, according to CAL FIRE.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"Winds are presenting a challenge to fire containment," CAL FIRE said in a statement on Instagram.

At least one structure and one vehicle were on fire as of roughly 2:30 p.m.

Evacuations as of 2:40 p.m. were voluntary only, with the Fontana Police Department asking that people in the line of the fire near at Lytle Creek Road and Sierra Avenue to get to a safe place.

The northbound and southbound on- and off-ramps to Sierra Ave. were closed at 3:01 p.m. due to the fire. Caltrans said in a statement on Twitter. The mainline remained open.

CAL FIRE, the United States Forest Service and San Bernardino County Fire were in unified command, working together to douse the flames.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, nor are the extent of the evacuations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.