Fire near elementary school prompts evacuations in Riverside

Police evacuated an elementary school in Riverside after a fire broke out Wednesday afternoon.

The fire took place in the 3700 block of Stoddard Avenue and due to its proximity, Fremont Elementary School was evacuated.

"Officers are evacuating residents in the area while firefighters are mitigating the fire," Riverside Police Department tweeted.

Police said students and staff on campus were taken to Calvary Baptist Church on the corner of Orange Street and Strong Avenue.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

No injuries were reported.