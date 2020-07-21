Fire Destroys Restaurant in Rowland Heights

A fire that destroyed a restaurant in a strip mall in Rowland Heights burned for about three hours before being extinguished Wednesday morning.

The building housed the Thirsty Cow restaurant. The fire was first reported about 10:05 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Colima Road and Nogales Street, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

A second alarm was declared and at least 50 firefighters were on scene working to stop the spread of the fire and save nearby businesses, the department said.

Just after midnight the department reported good progress was being made and that "much of the heavy fire activity has diminished substantially.''

A knockdown was called about 1 a.m. and the department declared the restaurant a total loss, but reported 10 nearby businesses were saved. An adjacent business sustained minor damage.

No injuries were reported and firefighters were expected to remain on scene throughout the early morning hours, prompting streets in the immediate area to be closed, the department said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.