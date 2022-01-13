Fire and Extreme Heat Damage Row of Cars at Canyon Country Apartment

A fire burned at least eight cars when flames tore through a carport overnight at an apartment in Canyon Country.

The fire was reported at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 27300 block of Camp Plenty Road in the community near Santa Clarita. Details about how the fire started were not immediately available.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Photos: Fire and Extreme Heat Damage Cars at Santa Clarita Apartment

No injuries were reported.

Residents said a man started yelling for help after seeing smoke and flames coming from his car. Other residents were awakened by car alarms. Some tried moving their cars to safety.

Resident Jose Gutierrez said he was at work when he received a call from family and neighbors. His SUV was on fire.

“Even through the phone, I was listening to the explosions,” Gutierrez said. “All I heard was a lot of flames and loud explosions.

About eight care were on fire when authorities arrived. Several other cars were damaged due to the extreme heat.

Residents were evacuated as firefighters put out flames. Most residents were allowed to return home early Thursday.