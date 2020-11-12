Denzel Washington

Fire Scare at Home Believed to Belong to Actor Denzel Washington

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

Smoke from a recently serviced furnace in a home owned by Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington's production company in the gated Beverly Park community prompted a response Wednesday night from Los Angeles firefighters, but no fire was located.

Crews responded to 41 Beverly Park Circle at about 8:05 p.m. and found smoke coming from the second floor of the four-story, 28,887-square foot mansion, but no visible flames, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters used thermal imaging cameras to search for fire within the walls of the home and determined the smoke was from one of several furnaces in the home that was recently serviced, Humphrey said, adding the furnace "has now been safely taken off-line."

No injuries were reported and everyone who lives at the home was allowed to return after previously evacuating the house, Humphrey said.

It was unclear if the actor was home at the time of the fire department response.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Denzel WashingtonLos AngelesEntertainment
