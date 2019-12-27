Three Family Members Killed When Devastating Fire Tears Through Apartment Complex

Fire tore through an apartment complex in Hemet Friday morning, leaving three family members dead, police said.

The fire was reported about 1:15 a.m. near Alessandro Street, near Latham Avenue. Three members of a family of seven were killed.

They were identified as a 41-year-old man and two girls, ages 12 and 4. An 8-year-old boy is in grave condition.

"Our hearts go out to the family," said Lt. Nate Miller. "It's my understanding that the 41-year-old male went back inside to rescue other family members. He wasn't seen alive after that.

"It's a terrible situation. As a father myself, I think a lot of us would think about going back in."

Video from the scene showed thick smoke around the complex as Hemet police officers went door-to-door to alert residents to get out of the building.

The cause was under investigation.