Three Family Members Killed When Devastating Fire Tears Through Apartment Complex

The fire burned quickly early Friday at a Hemet apartment

By Darsha Philips and Jonathan Lloyd

Fire burns Friday Dec. 28, 2019 at a Hemet apartment complex.

Fire tore through an apartment complex in Hemet Friday morning, leaving three family members dead, police said.

The fire was reported about 1:15 a.m. near Alessandro Street, near Latham Avenue. Three members of a family of seven were killed.

They were identified as a 41-year-old man and two girls, ages 12 and 4. An 8-year-old boy is in grave condition.

"Our hearts go out to the family," said Lt. Nate Miller. "It's my understanding that the 41-year-old male went back inside to rescue other family members. He wasn't seen alive after that.

"It's a terrible situation. As a father myself, I think a lot of us would think about going back in."

Video from the scene showed thick smoke around the complex as Hemet police officers went door-to-door to alert residents to get out of the building.

The cause was under investigation.

