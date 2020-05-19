Fire Burns at Fabrics Building in Downtown Los Angeles Area

Firefighters battled flames at a commercial building filled with textiles Tuesday morning in downtown Los Angeles.

The fire was reported at about 4 a.m. on Mateo Street near 11th Street. The building contained densely packed rolled textiles piled about 15-feet high, according to the fire department.

The fire was declared a major emergency about 45 minutes later. More than 100 firefighters responded and knocked down the fire at about 5:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Details about the business and how the fire started were not immediately available.