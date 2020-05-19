Downtown LA

Fire Burns at Fabrics Building in Downtown Los Angeles Area

Firefighters knocked down the major emergency fire in about 90 minutes.

Firefighters are pictured at the scene of a major emergency fire.
NBCLA

Firefighters are pictured at the scene of a major emergency fire Tuesday May 19, 2020 near downtown Los Angeles.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Firefighters battled flames at a commercial building filled with textiles Tuesday morning in downtown Los Angeles. 

The fire was reported at about 4 a.m.  on Mateo Street near 11th Street. The building contained densely packed rolled textiles piled about 15-feet high, according to the fire department. 

The fire was declared a major emergency about 45 minutes later. More than 100 firefighters responded and knocked down the fire at about 5:30 a.m.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Los Angeles Dodgers 1 hour ago

Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw Hopes MLB Season Begins at Dodger Stadium

Long Beach 7 hours ago

Long Beach Has ‘Open Street’ Plan for Restaurants to Welcome Back Diners

No injuries were reported.

Details about the business and how the fire started were not immediately available. 

This article tagged under:

Downtown LALAFD
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us