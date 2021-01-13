Venice Beach

Homeless Encampment Fire Spreads to Commercial Building Near Venice Beach Boardwalk

The early morning fire was reported at a commercial building on Ocean Front Walk.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters worked to protect homes early Wednesday from a fire that started at a homeless encampment and spread to a commercial building near the Venice Beach boardwalk.

The fire was reported around 6:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Ocean Front Walk near the boardwalk. Thick smoke was drifting over the oceanfront community.

Details about how the fire started at the 6,950-square-foot, two-story building were not immediately available. 

Local

Local news from across Southern California

mega millions 42 mins ago

Mega Millions Ticket Worth $900,000 Sold at a Burbank Liquor Store

Schools 2 hours ago

LAUSD Board Approves $233M Lincoln High School Modernization Project

Part of a homeless encampment with several tents located next to the building also appeared to have burned. Firefighters said the fire appeared to spread from that area to the adjacent commercial building.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was inside the building, which is near homes. Firefighters appeared to prevent flames from spreading to those residences.

No injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

Venice Beach
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us