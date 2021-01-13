Homeless Encampment Fire Spreads to Commercial Building Near Venice Beach Boardwalk

Firefighters worked to protect homes early Wednesday from a fire that started at a homeless encampment and spread to a commercial building near the Venice Beach boardwalk.

The fire was reported around 6:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Ocean Front Walk near the boardwalk. Thick smoke was drifting over the oceanfront community.

Details about how the fire started at the 6,950-square-foot, two-story building were not immediately available.

Part of a homeless encampment with several tents located next to the building also appeared to have burned. Firefighters said the fire appeared to spread from that area to the adjacent commercial building.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was inside the building, which is near homes. Firefighters appeared to prevent flames from spreading to those residences.

No injuries were reported.