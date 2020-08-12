California Wildfires

Firefighter Dies While Assigned to Stagecoach Fire

The blaze south of Lake Isabella has charred more than 7,760 acres -- 12 square miles -- of dry brush since breaking out Aug. 3.

By Associated Press

A firefighter assigned to a destructive Southern California wildfire has died, authorities said.

The firefighter, who was not identified, “had an acute medical emergency and passed away due to complications,” the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a statement Tuesday.

The firefighter was working in a "support role" at the command post for the Stagecoach Fire in Kern County, the statement said. There were no additional details about the death.

The blaze south of Lake Isabella has charred more than 7,760 acres -- 12 square miles -- of dry brush since breaking out Aug. 3. At least 40 structures, including 15 residences, have been destroyed. The fire is more than 91% contained Wednesday.

To the south, the Apple Fire burning for more than a week in Riverside and San Bernardino counties has consumed 33,424 acres -- 52 square miles -- of brush and trees. It's grown only slightly in recent days and is 60% contained.

